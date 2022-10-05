NPC assures of credible, reliable census in 2023

By Auwalu Birnin

The National Population Commission (NPC), has expressed readiness toward a credible population census in Nigeria in 2023.

Dr Clifford Zirra, the NPC Federal commissioner in charge of Adamawa, said this in Yola on Wednesday at a stakeholders’ summit on the census.

He said the commission would conduct a credible, reliable and acceptable population census in line with international best practice.

“I want assure you that the 2023 census will be the best ever and it will serve as a guide for planning and development purposes,” he said.

He said that the aim of the summit was to marshal out ways of ensuring a hitch free and credible headcount.

The commissioner added that NPC has made contacts with critical stakeholders including the United Nations Organisations, state governors, National Assembly and other relevant agencies toward a credible census.

“The stakeholders’ meeting would be replicated across the 21 existing Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state with a view to deepen engagement,” he said.

He said that the census instruments have been developed to accommodate relevant groups like the military, civil society organisations and women groups.

He said that other groups were internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and people with the special needs.

Prof. Maxwell Gidado, the chief of staff to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, who represented the governor, assured of the state government support for the conduct of the census. (NAN)

