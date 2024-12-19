NPC appeals to Edo govt to key into e-birth registration of children

The National Population Commission (NPC) for Edo has appealed to the state government to key into the ongoing nationwide electronic birth registration

By Usman Aliyu

The National Population Commission (NPC) for Edo has appealed to the state government to key into the ongoing nationwide electronic birth registration for children of zero to five years.

Dr Tony Ayejina, National Commissioner of NPC for Edo on Thursday blamed the low enrollment rate on alleged lack of buy-in from the immediate past government in the state.

Ayejina said that the state was yet to reach 20 per cent of its enrollment target while other states in the country were close to 100 per cent.

“The case of Edo is obvious because of the election.

“The whole of August and September, was used for electioneering and (Godwin) Obaseki used that as an excuse not to even listen to anybody or give any support expected of him like it had happened in other places.

“We waited till the new government was sworn-in on Nov 12. Even at that, the man has not settled down to give us attention.

“I was in Edo to set a template to rip off the process. We are getting close to 20 per cent which is not a pass mark,” he said.

The national commissioner explained that his efforts to enlist the support of the local government chairmen to drive the exercise yielded no result.

According to him, the Chairman of the state chapter of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has been evasive.

“The Commissioner for Local Government has not been appointed, they asked me to see the Permanent Secretary in the ministry.

“The Permanent Secretary did a letter to all the local governments, but that has not yielded anything too.

“The 192 councillors we have in Edo ought to make it a responsibility and join, but that is not the case.

“I presented all the necessary information and papers to the ALGON chairman in Edo, yet no desired results,” he said .

On the implications of the low enrollment, Ayejina said it meant Edo children would be left out of the Federal Government and UNICEF plans for the state.

“Our people should know the implications of what we are doing. If there is no census, it is this survey and other things that we do, that the government will use for planning purposes.

“Every child must have a legal identity. if they do not have an electronically generated birth certificate, they don’t have legal status.

“I did jingles, I went to the EBS (Edo Broadcasting Service). I used my personal money just for a few airing. No money to do additionally.

“In other states, they do pro bono services for this kind of thing.

“UNICEF is paying N300 per registration for ad hoc staff, but unfortunately, this amount does not resonate with the Edo people.

“In the Northern part of the country, the government augmented and they paid double and everybody does this thing with excitement. Some have attained 100 per cent completion.

“We have till Dec 31, but beyond that, Edo can ask for an extension so that children can be registered,” he said.

He urged Gov. Monday Okpebholo to quickly look into the commission’s request before him, so that the state would not be left out in the scheme of things.

He said there was a request before the government, which if Gov. Okpebholo supported, the state could request for an extension to reach it target in the important children registration exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise started on July 29 and was expected to end on Dec. 31. (NAN)