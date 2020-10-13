NPC, Apapa LGA collaborate on proper enumeration

The National Population Commission (NPC) says it has partnered with the Apapa Local Government area of Lagos State to ensure effective and hitch-free enumeration as part of the ongoing review of population data.

Mrs Oluseye Adesanya, the NPC Commissioner in Lagos State, made this known at a stakeholders’ meeting in the council area on Tuesday in Lagos.

Adesanya said that the enumeration of households was for easy population census.

She said that there was need to update data through the Geographical Information System (GIS) and Satellite capturing of different areas as done in other states.

The commissioner said that the exercise would provide adequate, reliable and accurate data for development plan.

Addressing the stakeholders, Mr Owolabi Adele, the Council Chairman, said: “The exercise will in no measure assist in solving, to a large extent, some of the socioeconomic challenges.

“The stakeholders’ meeting and flag off ceremony will serve as a platform to sensitise and enlighten residents about the objectives of the exercise.”

Adele also appealed to the residents to cooperate with the enumerators during the exercise.

“The reason many people desire to travel abroad is simply because their people cooperate in gathering reliable data for socioeconomic planning, which are useful in various sectors of the economy,” he added.

The council chairman, however, appealed to the Baales, community leaders, market leaders, artisans among others, to carry the message home and enlighten their residents. (NAN)