NPA’s efforts at eliminating corruption attract global commendation

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Wednesday says that its efforts at eliminating systemic corruption at the port are attracting global commendation.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mrs Oluwayemisi Oyinlola, the Head of Public Affairs, NPA.

The commendation came in the form of an award won by the NPA tagged “Outstanding Achievement in Collective Action Award” of the Switzerland-based Basel Institute.

The international award was presented to Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo at the villa by Mr Olusoji Apampa the Co-founder of NPA’s Civil Society partner, the Convention on Business Integrity (CBi).

According to Apampa, the success recorded attracted international reviews as countries such as Egypt, Ukraine and India are planning to adopt the “Nigerian miracle” model to produce similar gains in their own ports’ operations.

“Recall that the Managing Director, Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, in March 2022, received members of the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN).

“The NPA reiterated the Authority’s commitment to complying fully with the standard operating procedures as stipulated in the Nigerian Port Process Manual (NPPM) which NPA funded.

“This is to enhance operational excellence and service delivery at all Nigerian seaports and terminals.

“The synergy among the agencies and CBi, through the MACN has significantly reduced the cost of a ship berthing in Nigeria – often aggravated by unreceipted extortions – from 150,000 dollars per vessel that arrives in the country to about 20,000 dollars,” he said.

Apampa noted that this was made possible by the establishment and success recorded by the first ever, real-time Anti-Corruption Help Desk in Nigerian Ports, which instantly reports and resolves corruption-related issues,” he said.

Commenting on the development, Bello-Koko commended the CBi and MACN for their efforts.

“Our commitment as management team at ensuring that transparency governs our entire port operations value chain remains unwavering.

“We will continue to enter into and nurture synergies in this regard,” he said. (NAN)

