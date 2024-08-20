NPA: We are ready to implement electronic call-up at Onne Port Complex

Managing Director/CEO Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho (Middle), Executive Director Marine & Operations NPA , Engr. Olalekan Badmus (4th Left), Chief Executive Officer Callup Technology Services Limited Mr. Timi Koleolu (4th Right), Chairman Callup Technology Services Limited, Mr. Ayodele DUROWAIYE (3rd Right), General Manager Marine & Operations NPA, Captain Jerome Angyunwe (2nd Right) and top officials of the NPA and Callup Technology Services Limited on Monday 19th August, 2024 when the Board and Executive Management of Callup Technology Services Limited paid a Pre-Implementation visit to the NPA Headquarters in Marina.

In its determined bid to bolster the eastern ports development agenda, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has unfolded plans to implement the Electronic Call-Up System at the Onne Port Complex.

The Federal Executive Council had already given the NPA the approval to embark on the project.

Managing Director/CEO of the NPA, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, stated this when the Executive Team of Callup Technology Services Limited and Forge Concepts Limited, the operators of the electronic solution, paid a pre-implementation visit to the NPA Headquarters.

Dantsoho said that: “in line with the directive of the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, we are poised to provide the support necessary to fast track the automation of truck traffic for Onne before the end of this quarter.”

“We would ensure that the operators structure their Information Technology deployments in a manner that seamlessly plugs into the Port Community System (PCS) and the forthcoming National Single Window (NSW) while also emphasizing sustainable use of alternative sources of energy,” he stated.

The Onne Port Complex, which houses the Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT) and Federal Lighter Terminal (FLT), and is also the largest Oil & Gas logistics base in West and Central Africa, has in recent times been recording unprecedented growth in vessel and cargo traffics.

Remarkably, Dantsoho was Port Manager for Onne Port Complex from 2020 to 2021 where he spearheaded innovative investor-friendly initiatives, which were responsible for the year-on-year growth that is being recorded at Onne Port Complex.

