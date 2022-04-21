NPA to Intensify Collaboration with World Maritime University, Malmo



The Managing Director Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Mohammed Bello Koko has said that the Authority is poised to intensify its synergy with the World Maritime University in Malmo Sweden.



Speaking when he received the Head of Maritime Law and Policy of the World Maritime University Professor Max Mejia and his team who visited the NPA corporate headquarters in Marina on Thursday 21st April 2022, Bello Koko said “in keeping with our reinvigorated strategic intent of becoming the maritime logistics hub for sustainable port services in Africa, and equip our employees to best in class, we have put provisions in place to ensure that they maximize the function-specific trainings on offer at WMU”.



He stated further that ahead of the commissioning of the NPA Dockyard Training Institute in Apapa scheduled for May, 2022, the Authority is working on modalities to have World Maritime University faculty participate actively in training and capacity building curriculum of the NPA Training Institute.

