NPA headquarters, BRT buses on fire

The headquarters of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, in Lagos state has been set ablaze.

Angry mob stormed the premises and set the building on fire.

In other parts of Lagos, several state-owned BRT buses have been set on fire and still burning as at press time.

Prompt News has also reported that more government-owned buildings have been marked for attack.

Lagos state has remained the epicentre of the #EndSARS, a movement canvassing end to all forms of brutality and good governance. -Promptnewsonline