NPA expects 29 ships with petroleum products, others at Lagos ports

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Wednesday said 29 ships conveying petroleum products and other goods were expected at Lagos ports from Feb. 1 to Feb. 14.

It listed the items expected at the port as bulk sugar, frozen fish, bulk urea, bulk gypsum, general cargo, butane gas, truck, soya bean meal, bulk wheat, bulk salt, bulk fertilizer, diplomatic, container and petrol.

The NPA also stated that 13 ships were already discharging general cargo, petrol, container, base oil, soya bean oil, bulk gypsum, bulk urea, jet fuel, automobile gasoline and frozen fish.

The authority added that four ships had arrived the port waiting to berth with container, base oil, automobile gasoline and fuel. (NAN)