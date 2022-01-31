NPA expects 25 ships at Lagos ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Monday said that 25 ships were expected to arrive at the port from Jan. 31 to Feb. 18.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position`, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

According to it, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex, laden with petroleum products, food items and other items.

The publication said that the ships contained general cargo, frozen fish, container, bulk sugar, base oil, soya beans, butane gas, bulk wheat and bulk salt.

NPA reports that eight other ships had arrived the ports waiting to berth with bulk sugar, plaster and general cargo.

The organisation also said that 19 ships were at the ports discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, container, ethanol, bulk salt, bulk sugar, and petrol. (NAN)

