NPA expects 23 ships with petroleum products, others at Lagos ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 23 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and others from Jan. 12 to Jan. 20.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position`, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

According to the NPA, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The publication said that the ships contained general cargo, frozen fish, container, bulk sugar, base oil, bulk gypsum, butane gas and bulk salt.

It added that another six ships had arrived the ports waiting to berth with bulk sugar and general cargo.

Also, the organisation said that 17 other ships were at the ports discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, container, frozen fish, base oil, trucks and petrol. (NAN)

