NPA expects 23 ships with petroleum products, other items at Lagos port

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 23 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Nov. 16 to Dec. 3.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.

The ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

They contain bulk sugar, bulk wheat, general cargo, bulk malt, bulk gypsum, container, petrol, automobile gasoline, steel and soya beans.

The NPA said 18 other ships already at the ports were waiting to berth with bulk wheat, container, bulk malt and petrol.

It said another 20 ships at the ports were discharging general cargo, bulk wheat, petrol, butane gas, and container.(NAN)