NPA expects 21 ships with petroleum products, others at Lagos ports

July 27, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Nigerian Ports () says it is expecting 21 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and others July 27 to Aug. 5.

The made this known in publication, `Shipping Position`, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria () in on Tuesday.

According to the , the ships are expected to arrive at the Port Complex.

The publication said that the ships contained bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, container, trucks, bulk sugar, bulk salt,, petrol, bulk gypsum, palmitic palm fatty acid and soya bean .

NPA reports that another eight ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with container, frozen fish, general cargo, petrol and ethanol.

Also, the organisation said that 21 ships at the ports discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, , container, frozen fish, bulk salt, butane , soda ash, jet fuel and automobile gasoline. ()

