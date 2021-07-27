NPA expects 21 ships with petroleum products, others at Lagos ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 21 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and others from July 27 to Aug. 5.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position`, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to the NPA, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The publication said that the ships contained bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, container, trucks, bulk sugar, bulk salt,, petrol, bulk gypsum, palmitic palm fatty acid and soya bean oil.

NPA reports that another eight ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with container, frozen fish, general cargo, petrol and ethanol.

Also, the organisation said that 21 other ships were at the ports discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, base oil, container, frozen fish, bulk salt, butane gas, soda ash, jet fuel and automobile gasoline. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...