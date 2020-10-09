NPA expects 20 ships with petroleum products, others at Lagos port

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 20 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Oct. 9 to 21.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday.

According to it, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The publication said that the ships contained bulk sugar, bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, bulk malt, petrol, bulk salt and palm fatty.

NPA reports that another nine ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk wheat, container, and bulk clinker.

Also, the organisation said that 17 other ships are at the ports discharging general cargo, automobile gasoline, bulk wheat, petrol, frozen fish, butane gas, bulk salt and base oil.(NAN)