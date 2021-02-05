NPA expects 20 ships with petroleum products, others at Lagos port

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 20 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Feb. 5 to Feb. 15.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday.

According to it, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The organisation added that the ships contained bulk sugar, bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, soya bean, gypsum, butane gas, pop starch, bulk fertilizer, base oil and containers.

NPA said that another three ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk wheat, and petrol.

The organisation added that 16 other ships at the ports were discharging general cargo, bulk wheat, petrol, frozen fish, container, ethanol, automobile gasoline and gypsum. (NAN)