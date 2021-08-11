NPA expects 19 ships with petroleum products, others at Lagos ports

August 11, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 19 ships laden with petroleum products, food and others from Aug. 11 to 28.

The NPA made known its publication, Shipping Position, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Lagos on Wednesday.

According to NPA, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Complex.

It said the ships contained general cargo, frozen fish, container, trucks, bulk sugar, petrol, bulk soya bean, bulk malt, and bulk gypsum.

NPA reports that another six ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with general cargo, petrol, frozen fish and bulk sugar.

It added that 22 other ships at the ports bulk wheat, general cargo, container, frozen fish, bulk salt, trucks, bulk fertilizer, bulk sugar, butane and petrol. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,