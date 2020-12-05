NPA expects 19 ships with petroleum products, others at Lagos port

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 19 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Dec. 5 to 18.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday.

According to the NPA, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The publication indicates that the ships contain bulk sugar, bulk wheat, general cargo, petrol, frozen fish, butane gas and ethanol.

NPA said that another 14 ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk wheat, container, bulk malt, and petrol.

The organisation said that 17 other ships at the ports were discharging general cargo, bulk wheat, petrol, bulk maize, base oil, frozen fish, wheat seed and container.(NAN)