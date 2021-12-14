NPA expects 15 ships with petroleum products, others at Lagos ports

December 14, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



  Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 15 ships laden petroleum
products, food items and others from Dec. 14 Dec. 29.

The NPA this known in its “Shipping Position” publication in Lagos on Tuesday.

According it, the ships are expected arrive the Lagos Port Complex general cargo.

It added that the ships contain frozen fish, container, bulk sugar, bulk gypsum, base oil, trucks and petrol.

The NPA publication noted that 10 ships had already arrived the ports, waiting berth
general cargo, frozen fish, container, base oil, fuel and bulk sugar.

It added that 22 ships were the ports discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, container, bulk sugar,
frozen fish and petrol. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,