NPA expects 15 ships with petroleum products, others at Lagos ports

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 15 ships laden with petroleum

products, food items and others from Dec. 14 to Dec. 29.

The NPA made this known in its “Shipping Position” publication in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to it, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex with general cargo.

It added that the ships contain frozen fish, container, bulk sugar, bulk gypsum, base oil, trucks and petrol.

The NPA publication noted that another 10 ships had already arrived the ports, waiting to berth

with general cargo, frozen fish, container, base oil, fuel and bulk sugar.

It added that 22 other ships were at the ports discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, container, bulk sugar,

frozen fish and petrol. (NAN)

