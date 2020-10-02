NPA expects 15 ships with petroleum products, others at Lagos port

Share the news













The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 15 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Oct. 2 to Oct. 10.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday.

According to it, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The publication said that the ships contained bulk sugar, bulk wheat, base oil, container, bulk salt, general cargo frozen fish and soya beans.

NPA reports that another 12 ships had arrived at the ports, waiting to berth with bulk wheat, container, petrol and bulk salt.

Also, the organisation said that 17 other ships are at the ports discharging container, bulk wheat, petrol, frozen fish, general cargo, bulk gypsum, maize and bulk sugar.(NAN)

Related