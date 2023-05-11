NPA distributes computers, educational items to schools in Calabar

By George Odok

The Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), as part of its Community Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative has distributed computer sets, desks and shelves to secondary schools within its host communities in Calabar.

Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, Managing Director, NPA, presented the items to the benefiting secondary schools on Thursday in Calabar.

Bello-Koko, represented by Mr Festus Olumati, Port Manager, NPA, Calabar Port, said that the donation was done under the NPA’s community social responsibility initiative for host communities.

According to him, there is the need to reach out to secondary schools within the catchment area of the NPA with the items.

He said that the objective of the donation was to promote excellence in teaching and learning in the benefiting secondary schools.

“We are glad today to present sets of computers, desks and book shelves to four secondary schools and one primary school in Calabar.

“This is one of the ways of strengthening the existing relationship between the NPA and its host communities.

“It is the priority of the MD of NPA that schools in our catchment area be developed and equipped for optimal service delivery,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the benefitting schools, Mr Okon Ita, Principal of Hope Waddell Training Institute, thanked the MD and the management of NPA in Calabar for contributing their quota to the educational growth in the state.

Ita, noted that the most important aspect of the donation was that it touched the area of need most schools were yearning for.

According to him, the items donated are very critical for the growth of any school, adding that some secondary schools don’t teach computer because they don’t have one.

“I want to specially thank the MD of NPA for this kind donation to us. These items will go a long way in improving teaching and learning in our various schools.

“I want to also state that the items will be put to judicious use,” he assured.

The benefiting schools included Hope Waddell Training Institute, Government Secondary School, Federal Housing and Government Secondary School Henshaw Town.

Others were Government Secondary School Adiabo and Esuk Utan Primary School. (NAN)