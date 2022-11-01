November Healing Streams Live Healing Service with Pastor Chris‘ll be supernatural – Pastor Phillips

Esteemed Zonal Pastor of Christ Embassy Lagos Zone 5 and Chief Executive Officer of Loveworld Incorporated Pastor Dr. Deola Phillips on Sunday October 30th, 2022, led thousands of Christ Embassy members aimed at sensitizing the public about the forthcoming of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris which holds Friday November 4th and Saturday November 5th from 3pm daily.

Speaking to journalists at the campaign, Pastor Deola Pillips who also marked her birthday today said Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris is a glorious event looked forward to by millions of souls across the globe because of the divine encounters many have testified to from previous editions.

She said it is another opportunity for the world to experience the supernatural hands of God as there is going to be deliverance, the works of Satan will be shattered across the world, in Jesus name.

“We are out here today to tell the world about the healing stream live service with the man of God Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. The service will come up on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. This edition will be more powerful, the blind will see, the lame will walk and the dead will be raised. We are here to tell the world that Jesus is the same yesterday, today and forever and we are telling the world to participate in this healing stream.

“The best of it is that people can join the program right from their homes or visit any of our centers to be part of the service. You can also log on to any of our love world channels, Superscreen, and on FMs and other print media platforms. You will be connected to the supernatural hand of God. We want everyone to tell their neighbors, friends, and colleagues about the event. We want the world to seize this opportunity to experience the SuperNatural Hands of God.“

Mr. Bamidele Onalaja, the CEO of RevolutionPlus Property, who also participated in the street campaign and the CEO of Ehi-Kings Properties, Ehikioya Kingsley, urged the world to log in to the service to experience the miracles of God.

For Onalaja, we must consolidate on our victories, and to put more ends to sickness and death via the Live Healing Service with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome coming up this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Pastor Chris will be ministering to 7 billion people across the world and we are here to create more awareness so more people can log into the service and have a divine transformation.

“We have done several programs but this one is different, Pastor is coming with so much anointing and grace to heal the world. And mind you, healing is not for only sick people, you want to receive healing in your finances, in your family, in your business, or any type of healing, all-around healing, just log in and see it happen,” he added.

