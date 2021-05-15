The VC, Prof. Olufemi Peters, delivering his address

Vice- Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria, Professor Olufemi A. Peters, has challenged the new students of the university to be studious, test for knowledge and test the limits of ideas during their academic journey with the institution.

Peters also urged them to be expository, courageous and be prepared at all times.

‘’I want you to know you are now our ambassadors, and I wish to request you to be of good character, befitting of your new status as students of NOUN,” he said.

The VC stated this during the 20th Matriculation Ceremony for the students of the university, which took place virtually across the 103 study centres across country on Saturday, 15th May, 2021.

According to him, “As positive ambassadors, we expect you to draw friends, associates, relatives and the society at large to NOUN Community of learning, as you represent the old adage of taking the gown to the town.”

The 20th matriculation, which is the first matriculation performed by the Vice-Chancellor since his assumption of office on 11th February, 2021, had about 17,804 students, out of which 11,983 for undergraduates while 5,821 for postgraduates.

He also assured the matriculating students that as members of the NOUN community, they will be given excellent opportunities to learn in an atmosphere of mutual respect, justice and quality service delivery.

“It will be required of you to adapt to a new mode of learning that is mostly remote and technology driven, flexible, but challenging.

‘’Your ICT capabilities and competencies shall be put to test, your ability for self-motivation and learning is critical to success, nevertheless, you will be expected to emerge from process, with impeccable character, refined by modern learning capabilities and skills meet for a new and emerging digital world of varied challenges,” he added.

Matriculation ceremony at the Nigerian Correctional Service headquarters in Abuja.

The VC also stated that NOUN is determined to make learning rewarding and satisfactory, as the learning content and service delivery facilities are being upgraded continuously with the state- of -the art methodologies and innovations in the use of information and communication.

“Your welfare and satisfaction is paramount to us, therefore, our study centres are being renovated and modified for effective and ever-improving service delivery.

“Our curriculum, course materials development, information request, service delivery and examination administration processes are continuously reviewed to advance your learning experience, our e-library facilities are replicated in all study centres,” he said.

Emphasising on NOUN, Peters said NOUN operates in a worldwide community of Open and Distance Learning, plays a significant roles in several international ODL bodies through affiliations, linkages and collaborations which include African Council on Distance Education (ACDE), International Council on Distance Education (ICDE), Commonwealth of Learning (COL), among others.

“As we strive for perfection in the deployment of cutting-edge technologies for your learning and other service deliveries, then process may encounter challenges, some of these will be related to the state of infrastructure in this part of the world.”

Peters further urged the students to be resolute when challenges arise, as they are part of life, even in learning, adding, “Please, seek assistance promptly and demand our attention, in a friendly and cooperative manner. We are in this together.”

Meanwhile, the Registrar of the universitu, Mr. Felix I. Edoka, administered the matriculation oath for the students.

