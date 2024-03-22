NOUN VC mourns ex-director, Prof Alhassan

Vice Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, Professor Olufemi Peters, has described the death of the immediate past Director of Management Information Systems (DMIS) at the university, Professor Muhtari Alhassan, as a monumental loss to the academic community.

Alhassan died in the early hours of Friday, March 21, 2024 after a brief illness.

In a condolence message that he personally signed, Peters described Alhassan as “a committed staff of the university,” adding, “His dedication to his role and trustworthiness was exemplary.”

The NOUN VC also said: “He was very simple and unassuming. A credible confidant indeed.”

Recalling the deceased academician’s pioneering work at the NOUN and his excellent character, Peters said, “It was one of the best decisions I took, at the very early stage on assumption of office as Vice-Chancellor, to appoint him the first Professor in our Department of Computer Science.

“Until his passing, Muhtari was the foundational director of MIS from 2016 – 2023 and was on leave of absence to pick up a VCship appointment elsewhere before his untimely passing.

“We cannot forget his work at NOUN. Muhtari single-handedly designed and implemented the NOUN students portal that handles students application for admission, students’ admission, registration and the exam scripts management system, among others, during which period he saved the university out of a deepened crisis.

“Aside from his role as DMIS, Muhtari also served in several committees in the university and was even instrumental to the selection of his successor at the MIS.

“Muhtari was a good man, an almost perfect gentle and simple man. He died a simple man.

“May God grant Muhtari Alhassan, mercy and eternal rest and grant his family the fortitude to bear his loss also.

“I miss you Muhtari.”