NOUN unveils flexible academic programmes for inmates of correctional centres

By Ibironke Arizona

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has unveiled flexible academic programmes for inmates of correctional centres in the country.

According to the Spokesman of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Mr Abubakar Umar, the programmes were unveiled by the

Coordinator of NCoS-NOUN Special Study Centre, Mr Francis Enobore, when he paid a courtesy visit to the NCoS Controller General, Mr Haliru Nababa.

Umar said in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja that holders of National Diploma with Lower Credit could now get admission to study degree courses in the university.

He added that the NOUN would also admit inmates and NCoS staff with Higher National Diploma into 300 level for their degree programmes.

According to Umar, the NOUN is happy with the manner in which inmates of correctional facilities who were offered admission, distinguished themselves creditably, with some of them among the best performing students of the university.

Umar said that the Controller General, represented by Mr Ahmad Tukur, DCG Directorate of Non-custodial Service, expressed delight with the decision of the NOUN, saying it was a huge support to the efforts being made to make inmates better citizens. (NAN)

