NOUN to host maiden UN Day of peace Sept. 21

By Gami Tadanyigbe

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) will on Sept. 21, join the world to mark the United Nations International Day of Peace.

This will be carried out through the institution’s Department of Peace and Conflict Resolution.In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, Chairman of the Media and Publicity sub-committee, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said the theme for this year’s celebration is “End Racism, Build Peace”.Balogun disclosed that highlights of the Peace Day include a lecture by Prof. Uwakwe Abugu, Vice-Chancellor, Ave Maria University, Piyanko, Nasarawa state at the Convocation Arena, NOUN Headquarters, Abuja.

He said other activities lined up for the day include: Peace walk,, workshop, HOD’s Awards presentation and launching of a book on Peace Building and Nationalism.The Chairman of the day is Dr Ahmed Audi, Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.Prof. Umaru Pate, Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Kashere, Gombe state, and Prof. Oluranti Ojo of the Department of History and International Studies, University of Abuja, will be the main discussants.

The duo of Prof. Femi Peters, Vice-Chancellor, NOUN, and Dr Samuel Opeyemi, HOD Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution, NOUN, will be the Chief Host and Host, respectively.Other expected guests are Prof. Ibrahim Maiqari, Chief Imam, National Mosque, Abuja, and the Most Rev. Peter Ogunmuyiwa, ArchBishop of the African Church, Abuja as Spiritual Fathers of the Day.

Malam Musa Bello, FCT Minister, Dr Garba Abari, the Director-General, National Orientation Agency ( NOA) and Dr Velita Bashir, Director- General, National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), Abuja will be Special Guests of Honour.

Also expected to grace the occasion are Dr Nuhu Sanusi, Emir of Dutse and Chancellor, Sokoto State University and Alhaji Ismail Mohammed, Sarkin Karshi, FCT, Abuja as Royal Fathers of the Day. (NAN)

