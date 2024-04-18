NOUN to host 75th workshop, meeting of Nigerian university registrars

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) will be hosting the second University Registrars Workshop and 75th Business Meeting.

The Registrar of NOUN, Mr. Oladipo A. Ajayi, said in a statement that the event, which will hold from Monday, 22nd April to Friday, 26th April, 2024, is being organised in conjunction with the Association of Registrars of Nigerian Universities (ARNU).

He said the event, which has as its theme, “Sustainable Legal Framework as Panacea for Industrial Harmony in the Nigerian University System: Challenges and Remedies,” will witness the convergence of registrars from federal, state, and private universities across the country.

Other relevant stakeholders and eminent personalities are also expected to attend the dual event.

A former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Plateau State, Prof. Dakas C.J. Dakas, SAN, will deliver the keynote address.

Other speakers and resource persons include Ekpo Nta, Esq, the Chairman/CEO, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission; Professor Chiedu Mafiana, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, NOUN; Mrs. Helen Nguper Nyitse, immediate-past Registrar, Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, and Professor Andrew Ezadueyan Zamani, Director, Institute of Governance and Development Studies, Nasarawa State University (NSUK), Keffi.

A press release issued by the Director of Media and Publicity, NOUN, Malam Ibrahim Sheme, explained that the ARNU is a valuable forum for registrars from all the universities in Nigeria.

He said: “It provides a platform to interact and share ideas on evolving university administrative management and practices.

“ARNU aims at promoting and sustaining sound, ethical, and best practices in the day-to-day administration of Nigerian universities.

“It contributes towards the development and growth of higher education in Nigeria, and foster good healthy relationship among registrars and vice-chancellors of Nigerian universities.”

By Chimezie Godfrey