NOUN solicits assembly’s support for more study centres in Plateau

The National of solicited the support of the Plateau of Assembly (PLHA) for the establishment of more study centres the state.Associate Professor, Phillip Tachin, Director of the Jos Study Centre of NOUN, made the request during a courtesy call assembly’s Speaker, Abok Ayuba, Jos, saying that the state deserved more than one study centre.Tachin stated that the Jos Study Centre was among the first study centres the country but had remained the only one  in Plateau.

He stated that the centre had over 4000 students drawn from all the local government areas of the state.“

Plateau deserves more than one study centre, because it is a huge state that has high demand for educational needs for the teeming population.“More study centres means more investment not only the education of the people but it also means massive job opportunities for indigenes of Plateau,” he said.Tachin further said that the existing study centre Jos served as a zonal centre the aspect of modern e-library and proposed zonal law programmes, adding that it needed additional facilities that could help in maximum quality service delivery. 

 One of such, according to him, was additional building to accommodate computer-based exams, e-library and other activities. Ayuba his response, said that the assembly appreciated what NOUN had been doing to bridge the gap education Plateau, assuring the study centre director that his request would be submitted to the House Committee Education for consideration. “

When the committee completes its assignment, we will meet Gov. Simon to ensure that more centres are created in the state. “We know that the governor has passion for education and we believe he will do something ,” he assured, urging Plateau students studying in various institutions of higher learning to take their studies seriously. (NAN)

