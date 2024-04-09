NOUN Postpones Chancellor’s Investiture to Saturday

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has announced the postponement of the Investiture of the Oba of Benin, His Majesty Oba Ewuare II, as its new Chancellor to next Saturday.

The Investiture ceremony had been scheduled to take place on Thursday, 11th April, 2024 as one of the special events in the institution’s 13th Convocation Ceremony.

A statement signed by the Registrar of the University, Mr. Oladipo A. Ajayi, explained that the postponement became necessary because Thursday is public holiday for the Eid el-Fitr festival.

“The Federal Government had earlier declared Tuesday and Wednesday this week as public holidays for the Muslim festival but the circumstance of the Ramadan moon-sighting has made the festival to be extended by a day,” he said.

He said the Investiture of the Chancellor would now proceed on Saturday morning, the day of the Convocation Ceremony.

Mr Ajayi regretted any inconvenience the postponement might have caused, describing the situation was an unforeseen one.