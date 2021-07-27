NOUN now has 3 deputy vice-chancellors

Professor Olaniyi and Professor Butswat

For the first time, the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) now has three vice-chancellors as opposed to the two it used to have.

The move would be seen as unprecedented in the Nigerian university system where the practice used to be mostly two deputy vice-chancellors in a university.

The innovation at NOUN came with the recent appointment of two new vice-chancellors by the Governing Council of the institution based on the recommendation of the University Senate.

Professor Monioluwa Omolara Olaniyi was appointed the pioneer Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC) Technology, Innovation and Research of the university.

Prior to her appointment, she was the Dean, Faculty of Sciences.

In a letter he released to the new DVC, dated July 23, 2021, the Registrar of NOUN, Mr. Felix Edoka, said, “I am pleased to inform you that the Governing Council, at its 66th meeting held on 14th July, 2021, approved your appointment as the pioneer Deputy Vice- Chancellor (Technology, Innovation & Research) following your election by the University Senate at its meeting held on 7th July, 2021.”

The Registrar stated that the appointment took effect from July 14, 2021 for a period of two years.

He added: “As Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Technology, Innovation & Research) you are expected to report to the Vice-Chancellor and to assist him in the day to day administration of the university.”

With the current development, Mrs. Olaniyi is the second female emerging as DVC since the inception of NOUN.

In a related development, the Governing Council has approved the recommendation of the University Senate for the appointment of Professor Isaac Butswat as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC) Administration, with effect from July 14, also for a period of two years.

According to the Registrar, Butswat is also to assist the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olufemi Peters, in the day to day administration of the university.

Butswat was hitherto the Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, NOUN.

He replaced the immediate past DVC, Professor Justus Shokefun, who served from 2019-2021.

NOUN is the only single-mode Open and Distance Learning (ODL) university in Nigeria.

With a student population of over half a million and campuses located in every state of the federation, it is also the largest tertiary education institution in the West African subregion.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...