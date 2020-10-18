NOUN not recruiting, says spokesman

The National Open University, NOUN has debunked a report that it is recruiting now.

A statement signed by Ibrahim Sheme, Director, Media and Publicity, NOUN on Sunday described the story as fake.

Scheme said, “The attention of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has been drawn to a story making the rounds that the institution is recruiting people as members of its staff.

“The story, mischievously captioned “National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) Recruitment 2020 and How to Apply”, is being pushed out to the public principally by two notorious online platforms, Opera News (operanewsapp.com) and Financial Watch (financialwatchngr.com).

“The University hereby informs the general public that this story is fake and therefore should be dismissed for what it is. The public should beware of the kind of stuff those purveyors of falsehood dish out to gullible readers with the apparent reason of attracting hits to their websites.

“The public should also understand that after fully complying with the Federal Government’s directive to join the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), NOUN cannot employ anyone without government approval,” the statement said.