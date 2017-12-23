NOUN, MOPPAN hold Workshop in Kano today

All is set for a sensitisation workshop which the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) and the Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN) are jointly organising in Kano today.

The event is focusing on the imperatives of the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode of education in Nigeria.

The Vice-Chancellor of NOUN, Professor Abdalla Uba Adamu, is leading some senior staff of the institution, including study centre directors, to the event, while the National President of MOPPAN, Alhaji Abdullahi Maikano Usman, leads stakeholders in the movie industry.

The keynote speaker is Professor Salisu Shehu, the Dean of School of Continuing Education at Bayero University, Kano.

Another paper presenter is Hajiya Zahara’u Muhammad, Deputy Commander of the Kano State Hisbah Board, who will speak on the theme of women’s education in northern Nigeria.

The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Professor Hafiz Abubakar, is the special guest of honour.

At the event, which is scheduled to take off at the Horizon Hotel in the Bompai area of the city at 10 o’clock a.m., the vice-chancellor will also inaugurate more than 30 NOUN ambassadors and unveil seven short film producers.

Today’s workshop is the first of six regional sensitisation workshops the NOUN plans to hold nationwide.

Five others are expected to be held in due course in the other geopolitical zones in the country, and each will be led by a principal officer of the university who hails from each zone.

The workshops are part of a series of advocacy activities the university under Professor Adamu is carrying out in order to bring to Nigerians knowledge about the mission and vision of the Open and Distance Learning mode of education.

NOUN is the only single- mode ODL institution in Nigeria.

With more than 400,000 students and over 75 study centres spread across the country, it is the largest university in West Africa.