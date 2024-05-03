NOUN matriculates 28,514 fresh students as VC urges them to be worthy ambassadors

Photo: Professor Olufemi Peters, Vice-Chancellor, NOUN

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) on Friday matriculated 28,514 new students to study various programmes in different faculties of the university.

In his speech at the 26th Matriculation Ceremony held at the University’s headquarters in Abuja, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Olufemi Peters, said: “At this semester’s matriculation, I am happy to inform you that we are matriculating a total of 28,514 new entrants, out of which 21,026 students are for undergraduate programmes

and 7,460 are postgraduate students.

“In addition, we have 28 postgraduate students that are registered for doctorate degrees.”

Peters also told the new students: “By this, you have today become members of our Open and Distance Learning (ODL) community comprising of about a total of 150,000 students in 120 Study Centres across the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Many people will be interested in your academic performance and character. I implore you, therefore, to be good and worthy ambassadors of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

“I look forward to congratulating you at the completion of your studies when you will join other successful colleagues at Convocation for the award of certificates and prizes, which is your reward and evidence of preparedness to surmount challenges of life beyond our walls, virtual and physical.”

He observed that this is the wish of every new student, including his/her families, friends, stakeholders and dependants.

“This is also what our country, Nigeria, needs to rise and attain its place of greatness in the global and competitive world of today and the future,” he added.

Speaking on the relevance of Open and Distance Learning (ODL), Peters said: “It enables you to learn at your choice of place and pace, whatever your social or religious status and other engagements, such as a vocation or employment. It does require you to create the time and discipline for a copious amount of self-study.

“It is quite different from a conventional university system where you must attend lectures in a classroom or auditorium

always.”

He assured the new entrants that they would have access to a number of facilities necessary for their study, including physical and e-library facilities which provide over 40,000 titles of books and journals, facilitation rooms, science laboratories, halls for in-person and e-exams, and in some special centres, incubation facilities for entrepreneurship-minded students for their training and development at their study centres.

The vice-chancellor reiterated that NOUN is Nigeria’s premier ODL university, established in 1983 and resuscitated in 2003 for full operations.

He said, “It is an Open University because, irrespective of race, gender, distance or creed, it gives

you the flexibility of choice over what, when, where and at the pace you wish to study,

among an array of available programmes.

“To facilitate and simplify your learning experience, we have a team of professional ODL administrators, facilitators, IT experts and especially guidance counsellors at the Study Centres for your consultation. Please, find the time to consult them for free advice on all matters relating to your study, especially if you encounter challenges. The earlier the better for, as they say, a stitch in time, saves nine.”

NOUN, according to him, is determined to make learning rewarding and satisfactory, saying, “If you still have challenges that you are unable to resolve at the Study Centres, we have provided an e-ticketing app which registers, assigns responsibility and channels feedback for the resolution of complaints and enquiries from the interested public, as well as existing and prospective students. You will find it very useful.”

The ceremony, which saw the matriculated students cutting across the eight faculties of

NOUN, was streamed virtually across the 120 Study Centres of the university nationwide and places NOUN as the largest university in Nigeria and the West African sub-region, as well as the second on the African continent.

Meanwhile, the Registrar of the university, Mr. Oladipo A. Ajayi, administered the matriculation oath on the students.