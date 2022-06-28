NOUN appoints new Registrar, Bursar, Librarian

The Governing Council of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has approved the appointment of new Registrar, Bursar and Librarian for a single term of five years.

The new appointees are: Mr. Oladipo Adetayo Ajayi as Registrar, Mr. Nasir Gusau Marafa as Bursar and Dr. Angela Ebele Okpala as University Librarian.

The appointments were conveyed to the appointees in separate letters dated June 27, 2022 and signed by the out-going Registrar, Mr. Felix I. Edoka.

Mr. Edoka said the three appointments were approved by the University Governing Council during its 69th Meeting, held on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

According to him, the new Registrar’s appointment will take effect from September 5, 2022.

On the other hand, the new Bursar’s appointment, according to the Registrar, will be effective from September 17, 2022, while the University Librarian’s appoontment takes effect from June 23, 2022.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

