NOUN appoints 3rd Deputy VC for technology, innovation

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has appointed Prof. Monioluwa Olaniyi as the third Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the Institution, following the approval of the University’s Senate.

A statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by Ibrahim Sheme, Director, Media and Publicity of NOUN, the varsity appointed the female professor as the pioneer DVC in charge of Technology, Innovation and Research.

According to the statement, the appointment makes the the University the only one in Nigeria with three Deputy Vice Chancellors and also makes Olaniyi the second female emerging as DVC since the inception of the school.

Prior to her appointment, she was the Dean, Faculty of Sciences.

The letter of appointment by the Registrar of NOUN, Mr Felix Edoka, the statement reads:

“I am pleased to inform you that the Governing Council, at its 66th meeting held on 14th July, 2021, approved your appointment as the pioneer Deputy Vice- Chancellor (Technology, Innovation & Research) following your election by the University Senate at its meeting held on 7th July, 2021.

“As Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Technology, Innovation & Research) you are expected to report to the Vice-Chancellor and to assist him in the day to day administration of the university.”

In a related development, the Governing Council also approved the appointment of Prof. Isaac Butswat as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC) Administration, with effect from July 14, also for a period of two years.

According to the Registrar, Butswat is also to assist the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olufemi Peters, in the day to day administration of the university.

Butswat was hitherto the Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences and replaces the immediate past DVC, Prof. Justus Shokefun, who served from 2019 to 2021. (NAN)

