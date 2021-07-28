NOUN appoints 3rd Deputy VC for technology, innovation

The National Open University of Nigeria () has appointed Prof. Monioluwa Olaniyi as the third Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the Institution, following the of the University’s .

A statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday Sheme, Director, and Publicity of , the appointed the professor as the pioneer DVC in charge of Technology, Innovation and Research.

According to the statement, the appointment makes the the University the only one in Nigeria with three Deputy Vice Chancellors and also makes Olaniyi the second emerging as DVC since the inception of the school.

Prior to her appointment, she was the Dean, Faculty of Sciences.

The letter of appointment the Registrar of , Mr Felix Edoka, the statement reads:

“I am pleased to inform you that the Governing Council, at its 66th meeting held on 14th July, 2021, approved your appointment as the pioneer Deputy Vice- Chancellor (Technology, Innovation & Research) following your election the University at its meeting held on 7th July, 2021.

“As Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Technology, Innovation & Research) you are expected to report to the Vice-Chancellor and to assist him in the day to day of the university.”

In a related development, the Governing Council also approved the appointment of Prof. Isaac Butswat as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC) , with effect from July 14, also for a period of two years.

According to the Registrar, Butswat is also to assist the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olufemi Peters, in the day to day of the university.

Butswat was hitherto the Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences and replaces the immediate past DVC, Prof. Justus Shokefun, who served from 2019 to 2021. (NAN)

