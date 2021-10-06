NOUN alumni embarks on advocacy for education over high crime rate

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) Alumni Association has embarked on a 10-day advocacy to sensitise the public to embrace education as a means to counter the high rate of insecurity.

The association made this known in a statement by its National President, Mr Muntaka Dabo and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Dabo, who said that the association during the launch of education advocacy programme condemned the security situations in the country, adding that it became inevitable for everyone to team up toward finding a lasting solution to the challenge.

He said that the advocacy was particularly targeting youths in the country.

Dabo said that the security challenges in many parts of the country presently were the aftermaths of oversights on education in the country.

He said that without sustained reassurance to the youths to embrace education, hardships would always push them into crimes for survival.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his resolve to increase education budget by 50 per cent in two years and by 100 per cent in 2025.

It will be recalled that Buhari made the pledge in August at the Global Education Summit in London, UK.

Dabo said that the group was overwhelmingly inspired by the supports of the Vice Chancellor of NOUN, Prof. Olufemi Peters since assumption of office, which had culminated to robust initiatives of the institution.

“We commend the vice chancellor over his dogged spirit to take the institution to the next level, particularly broad-his mindedness and cooperation with relevant stakeholders including the alumni group.

“The advocacy programme is to sensitise the public, particularly youths on the various academic programmes offered by NOUN through Open and Distance Learning, which they said have impacted positively on them since graduated from NOUN.

“Many of them have secured good jobs in reputable organisations while others in self-employment record significant progress in their respective careers,” he said.

He said that the group also moved into action by visiting many public centres and markets with souvenirs and stickers, interacting and urging the public to embrace the great opportunity the Federal Government offered through NOUN.

He said the advocacy programme was also extended to state chapters of the association with assurance to make it a continuous drive. (NAN)

