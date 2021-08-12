Notorious bomb expert, over 1000 terrorists, families surrender to troops – DHQ

A notorious Boko Haram Terrorist bomb expert named, Musa Adamu and over 1000 terrorists and their families have surrendered to troops says Defence Headquarters Abuja.

This was disclosed by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig. Gen. Benard Onyeuko at the bi-weekly briefing of Journalists on the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s operational activities.

Gen. Onyeuko revealed that the Headquarters of Operation Hadin Kai has intensified its operations in the North East theatre.

He noted that the intensity of these operations has yielded tremendous results as evidenced in the number of casualties and massive surrender of terrorists in Buni Yari, Gorgore, Baga and Monguno Towns as well as Maiduguri – Baga Road, Maiduguri – Damboa Road and Bula Yobe – Darel Jamel Road.

He said,”Operations were also carried out at Kayamri and Mairari villages as well as Monguno and Kukawa Towns, all in Borno State.

“Cumulatively, the operations led to the neutralization of 27 BHT/ISWAP fighters, arrest of 51 BHT/ISWAP terrorists, 3 terrorists’ collaborators as well as recovery of 35 assorted arms and 1,051 round of ammunition including AK-47 and FN rifles, Dushka anti-aircraft guns, GPMG, PKT guns, 60mm mortar tubes, Makarov pistol and other machine guns, amongst other items.

“In addition, 29 abducted civilians were rescued within the period under review. Gentlemen no fewer than 1,000 terrorists and their families comprising adult females and children surrendered to own troops at different locations in the North East.

“Notable among them are the notorious BHT bomb expert named, Musa Adamu aka Mala Musa Abuja and his deputy, Usman Adamu aka Abu Darda. This has in no small measure depleted the BHT fighting force.”

Speaking on Operation Hadarin Daji, he disclosed that on 31 July 2021, there were distress calls from locals, on cattle rustling and kidnapping incidents and armed bandits’ attacks on farmers, at Bagida village in Sokoto State; Shinkafi in Zamfara State and Maigora, Falale and Ungwan Dudu villages as well as Kankara – Katsina Road in Katsina State.

He revealed that in all the incidents, troops repelled the criminals, rescued farmers and kidnapped victims as well as recovered arms, ammunition and some livestock, while some criminal elements were arrested.

“Cumulatively, a total of 89 livestock, 5 AK-47 rifles, 3 rounds of 9mm ball and 48 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition were recovered and 4 kidnap victims rescued.

“Also, 2 notorious cattle rustlers named, Mallam Buda Umar from Niger Republic and Mai Hatsi Ibrahim from Gada LGA of Sokoto State as well as 4 armed bandits and drug peddlers were arrested.

“Furthermore, between 2 and 6 August 2021, the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI, carried out intensive air strikes on bandits’ hideouts at the South of Dansadau Town; North of Kwiambana Forest Reserves as well as North of Sububu Forest and Dudufi village under Faru District in Maradun LGA, all in Zamfara State.

“The air strikes resulted in the destruction of bandits’ structures including the residence of one of their leaders, Halilu Tubali, in which the armed bandits converged for a meeting.

“The air strikes in conjunction with ground troops’ assaults resulted in the neutralization of no fewer than 123 armed bandits and destruction of their logistics facilities in the process,” he said.

Gen. Onyeuko said that In Operation SAFE HAVEN, Troops carried out rescue operations in different locations.

He said during one of the operations, 2 Fulani herdsmen were rescued at Mararaban Tifa Town, 2 kidnapped victims at Ungwan Ayaba District in Nasarawa State and one along Tahoss – Sopp Road in Plateau State.

“Additionally, on its Civil-Military Cooperation, on 29 July 2021, Operation Safe Haven donated exercise books and other writing materials to students of Pilot Science Primary School at Bungha Mangu LGA of Plateau and Government Secondary School, Zango in Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State.

“In Barkin Ladi LGA, Plateau State it distributed 45 wheelchairs to physically challenged persons as part of non-kinetic approach towards achieving peace in the North Central Zone.

“Furthermore, troops held peace and security meetings with community heads, youth leaders and other critical stakeholders at the Emir Palace in Wase LGA and Jengre Town in Bassa LGA of Plateau State, to discuss the various security challenges in the general area,” he said.

Gen. Onyeuko said that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke carried out raid operations and responded to distress calls at Nwokporo Agbagedo Community in Ado LGA and on bandits’ hideouts at Zaki Biam in Ukum LGA of Benue State as well as Garin Dogo village in Lau LGA and Lau – Jalingo Road, Taraba State.

According to him, the operations led to the destruction of bandits’ hideouts, arrest of 8 armed bandits including their informants and rescue of some kidnap victims.

He mentioned that the items recovered in the course of the operations include, 6 AK-47 rifles, one SMG, 2 pistols, 66 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition among other items.

He said within the same period, troops also held peace and security meetings with community heads, youths’ leaders and other stakeholders at different locations including Udugbeho Community in Agatu LGA and Igumale Town in Otukpo LGA of Benue State, Dirigi Community in Dobere Council Ward, Lau LGA of Taraba State.

Be revealed that issues discussed centered on sustainable peace, prevention of communal clashes and indiscriminate farm destruction by herders’ cattle and other security challenges in the states.

The Defence Spokesperson, further said that Operation Thunder Strike conducted various operations within the period which led to the arrest of armed bandits and their collaborators in Kaduna and Niger States.

He said,”On 30 and 31 July, troops arrested one Zubairu Shehu at Toll Gate Area in Kakau village as well as one Shehu Yahaya, who runs errands for and provides logistics supplies to bandits at Sabon Gayan village in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

“Also, on 5 and 8 August, troops carried out Cordon and Search operations on a notorious bandits’ hideout at Mangoro village in Munya LGA of Niger State and Gwagwada village in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State. Items recovered during the operations include 2 AK-47 rifles, one Dane gun and 14 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition.”

He also revealed that within the period in focus, troops of Operation Delta Safe conducted series of anti-illegal oil operations in the South-South Zone of the Country.

He revealed that these operations were conducted at Orutoru area in Bayelsa State; Olutoro and Adamakiri villages in Bonny LGA, Udeyeada Community in Andoni LGA of Rivers State; and Opuebubor Creek in Warri South LGA of Delta State.

“These led to the discovery and deactivation of several illegal refining sites with a total of 21 ovens, 12 dugout pits and 58 metal storage tanks laden with a total of 2.329 million litres of illegally refined AGO and 2.19 million litres of stolen crude oils as well as 2 boilers and 750 bags of illegally refined oil products.

“During the operations, own troops also recovered one speed boat, one AK-47 rifle, one FN rifle, 3 Smoke gun rifles, 12 fabricated RPGs, 263 live cartridges, 20 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 7.62mm special ammunition among other items,” he said.

On Secessionist activities, Gen. Onyeuko dislosed that security forces ambushed and neutralized 6 IPOB/ESN members, who were involved in the killing of a District Police Officer (DPO) at Omuma Town in Orlu East LGA of Imo State and arrested 3.

“Furthermore, security forces following intelligence report arrested one notorious IPOB/ESN member named Obumneke Gabriel at Umueli Amaraku Town in Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State. The criminal was in possession of arms and ammunition during the arrest.

“Relatedly, troops raided IPOB/ESN members’ hideout at Amaechi Idodo community in Nkanu LGA of Enugu State and Nguzu Edda in Afikpo South LGA of Ebonyi State. During the operations one ESN commander was neutralized and another apprehended.

“Cumulatively, a total of 6 IPOB/ESN members were neutralized and 13 criminal elements arrested by own troops and other security forces operating in the Zone within the period.

“Troops also recovered a total of 19 AK-47 rifles, 2 single barrel Dane guns, one G3 assault rifle and 3 locally-made pistols. Other items recovered were 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 3 daggers, and one locally-made double barrel pistol loaded with 10 rounds of cartridges were recovered in the course of the operations,” he said.

Gen. Onyeuko assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have and will continued to remain committed to fight all forms of criminality until sustainable peace is achieved in our dear Country.

He said the Military High Command appreciate the enormous sacrifices of the troops in the various theatres of operations across the Country.

“It salutes their courage, service and commitment to the nation.

“We appreciate the general public and the press for the support and you are further encouraged to continue to provide credible and timely information that will facilitate our proactive engagements in all the theatres of operation,” he said.

