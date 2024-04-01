Notorious Bandit Mudi, Son Killed as Ansaru Terrorists, Dogo Gide Battle Over Mining Sites

A battle of supremacy by two bandit groups over the control of some mining sites has led to the killing of several terrorists.

A credible intelligence obtained by PRNigeria revealed that the brutal clash was between Jammatu Ansarul Musulmin Biladis Sunna, also known as Ansaru, and Dogo Gide’s groups of bandits at Kuyallo area, Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state.

“A wanted terrorist leader, Mudi and his son Murtala, on Dogo Gide’s side, lost their lives.

“Dogo Gide’s side also suffered severe losses, including close associates and some family members.

“The rivalry is a battle of supremacy over the control of mining sites.

“There are several gold mining sites in Birnin Gwari. Most mined products are smuggled outside Nigeria into Niger, which implies a strong connection with criminal elements in the Republic of Niger.

“The recent clash draws attention to more rivalry attacks in the days ahead, considering the encroachment of JAS and ISWAP elements in the Northwest.”

A defence intelligence source who confirmed the rival clash between the terrorist factions told PRNigeria that the casualty figure was high on both sides going by the sighted corpses littered in the affected areas.

By PRNigeria