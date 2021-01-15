Notore commences TAM on fertiliser plant to boost capacity

Notore Chemical Industries Plc on Friday notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), shareholders and the investing public of the commencement of the Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) of its fertiliser plant.

The company dislcosed this in a statement signed by Mrs Otivbo Saleh, its Group Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary, posted on the NSE website.

It said that the objective of the TAM was to return the plant to its 500,000MTPA nameplate capacity and to improve the reliability index to 95 per cent.