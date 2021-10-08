Nothing supernatural about road crashes at year-end – FRSC

There is nothing supernatural about road crashes in the closing months of the year, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Acting Unit Commander in Ikeja, Mr Oluyemi Adewumi, said on Friday.

Flagging off the end-of-year safety campaign of the FRSC at Kogi Motor Park, Mangoro, Ikeja, Adewunmi said rather than the belief in the supernatural, crashes were usually caused by motorists’ disobedience of traffic rules and regulations.

“The truth is that nothing is supernatural about the closing months of the year; most road crashes are caused due to disobedience to traffic rules and regulations by road users and transporters.

The months are periods characterised by unusually increased socio-economic activities which engender heavy surge of vehicular movements.

“As a direct consequence, this period is always associated with increased road traffic crashes, fatalities and road congestions which over the years strengthened the misconceptions and myths regarding road traffic and safety during these months,’’ he said.

According to him, under this complex traffic situation, most motorists throw caution to the wind with dire consequences to humanity.

Adewunmi, a Superintendent Route Commander, said that the theme for the 2021 campaign was strategic as the corps was striving to send the message loudly and deeply into the minds of commercial transport operators in particular.

“This speaks to the reality of two identified critical risk factors of road traffic crashes as evidenced in trend analysis of motoring during this period in recent years.

“These twin issues are excessive speeding and night travel and available statistics indicate that commercial vehicles were more involved in road crashes in 2020,’’ he said.

The acting unit commander added that speeding had been identified as the leading causative and aggravating factor in more than 90 per cent of road crashes.

He appealed to the motorists not to regard the safety campaign as regular ceremony, but an opportunity to reawaken the minds of various stakeholders on the roads to ensure safe motoring.

In his remarks, Chief Bolaji Fatai, Chairman Mangoro Trailer Park commended the FRSC for the yearly campaign.

Fatai said that his members would ensure that all the laid-down traffic rules and regulations were followed.

“This programme is a welcome development to enlighten motorists on safety.

“I assure the FRSC that all the rules and regulations on the roads will be complied with by our members to ensure crash-free year end.

Mr Lawal Adamson, Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers, Kogi Park, Mangoro Ikeja, in his remarks also urged members to abide by traffic rules and regulations.

Adamson advised the union members to ensure that their vehicles were in good conditions before getting on the road.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the 2021 safety campaign is: “Maintain Safe Speed, Avoid Night Driving and Enjoy Quality Road Experience.’’ (NAN)

