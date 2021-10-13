Notes from League of Nigerian Columnists’ Lecture, By SK Usman

Yesterday, Tuesday 12th October 2021, I had the distinct honour of being the Lead Speaker at a public lecture and presentation of an awards ceremony organised by the League of Nigerian Columnists (LNC) held at the Centre for International Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS), Lagos, Lagos State. During the event, which Senator Major General Ike Nwachukwu chaired, I made a presentation on “Human Rights and Security in Nigeria,” while Mr Ted Iwere, the Chief Executive Officer and founder of SME Media and Ms Ayo Ogunsola Obe, CFR, a Legal practitioner and human rights activist, discussed it.

The occasion featured the presentation of Posthumous Awards to legendary columnists such as late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, late Gbolabo Ogunsanwo and the late Henry Olu Jimi Boyo for their service and contribution to humanity through their writings while alive. Also presented with Awards were living legends such as Sam Amuka, Dan Agbese and Doctor Haroun Adamu.

The Award for late Alhaji Lateef Jakande was received by his wife, Alhaja Abimbola Sikirat Jakande. In contrast, that of late Sir Henry Olujimi Boyo was also collected by his wife, Very Reverend (Mrs) Magdalene Boyo, on behalf of the family. In contrast, the late Gbolabo Ogunsanwo’s Award was received by two of his children on behalf of the family.

The LNC was established in September 2018 and is a fellowship of leading columnists dedicated to nurturing and preserving an open democratic, and progressive society in Nigeria. The LNC is composed of Columnists whose writings are published weekly or with reasonable frequency in newspapers and magazines in Nigeria.

Leading members of LNC include Tola Adeniyi (National President), Yakubu Mohammed (Vice President), Ray Ekpu, Dan Agbese, Martins Oloja, Reuben Abati, Dare Babarinsa, Ikechukwu Amaechi and Professor Anthony Kila (Secretary-General).

