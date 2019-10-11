NOTAP urges DICON to give priority attention to intellectual property

The Director General, National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), DR Dan-Azumi Ibrahim has urged Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), to give priority attention to Intellectual Property in its research efforts towards proffering urgent solution to equipment and Ordnance need of the Nation’s Armed Forces and other security agencies

The Director General NOTAP, who was represented by the Director Consultancy Services NOTAP, DR Adamu Tandama made the remarks during the commissioning of Intellectual Property and Technology Transfer Office (IPTTO) at DICON Research and Development Centre, Kaduna.

According to him, most researchers do not give attention to due processes and diligency in R&D thereby being shortchanged of their intellectual property benefits which NOTAP was created to address.

He further disclosed that part of NOTAP guide to researcher was for them to be able to give proof of their knowledge ability in the technological advancement in the area of said invention by being able to clearly describe recent works carried out in the field of said invention as well as highlighting their properties, functionalities where applicable.

His Words:” Everything about Defence is subject to Intellectual Property ranging from Ordnance materials like uniform, ballistic vest and even bionet to high caliber weapons and combat vehicles for which research must be conducted before production, though Defence research is not usually published for obvious reason.”

The DG further stated that for every Defence research there would always be a corresponding attack research, stressing that DICON Research and Development center must brace up to the challenge of having the ability to marry the two.

He also noted that the IPTTO recently established in DICON was its property, adding that the management and running of the office rest squarely on DICON that NOTAP was to offer technical support.

The office established will now know how to obtain information about research, going through different website where it can glean the current direction of research; NOTAP will guide the office on how to access the website”, He also harped on DICON’s main endeavour which was to sensitize and create awareness among other task about opportunities that exist in original research, facilitating the acquisition of patent rights through linkage with the NOTAP. He added that DICON would also be in position to assist researchers and academia generally to research for patents in the global public domain though external linkages such as World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO) among others.

On IPTTO core mandate he summarized it as seeking partnership for the translation of R&D results into products or services, monitoring on-going research projects to ensure destination market collation of database of the researchers, documenting their contacts and areas of expertise among others.

On Intellectual Property policy, the NOTAP boss said there was urgent need for DICON IPTTO to come up with a robust policy that would serve as a handy guide in handling all categories of workers having research option in DICON as well as guide to the Defence related industries, indigenous and foreign entering into partnership with DICON.

“I will also advise you contact NOTAP before entering into any agreement, especially with the foreign industries, to assist you with the input that will protect you, we train on all aspects of negotiation, especially what to look for in technology transfer.”

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Director General, DICON, Major General Victor Ezugwu lauded the efforts the DG NOTAP and the entire staff in ensuring DICON IPTTO became a reality and not just a pipe dream.

The DG said he gave priority attention to ensuring the IPTTO was established in DICON despite paucity of fund because his vision for the premier industries could not be realized without special attention being paid to Research and Development.

He further remarked that there were lots of obsolete machines in DICON Ordnance Factory which headed to be overhauled and this would only be achieved when priority attention is given to research and development driven by local content policy, stressing that Nigerians have the brain and the capacity to turn things around without depending solely on foreign partners.

His words:” I am a practical person, it is not just enough to show me machines or equipment, I will be inquisitive to know the functionality of such, through practical demonstration”.

He therefore charged the Director Research and Development Colonel Damiam Dieke, to make the best use of the office, stressing he would be expecting much result on research efforts from the Directorate.