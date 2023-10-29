NOTAP: Ibrahim bows out, hands over to acting DG

By Tolu Aiyegbusi

The Director-General of the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), Dr DanAzumi Ibrahim, has bowed out of office after successfully serving out two terms of four years.

NAN reports that Ibrahim assumed office as director-general of NOTAP on Oct. 15, 2015 for his first term of four years, which was renewed by former President Muhammadu Buhari on October 15, 2019.

According to a statement issued by NOTAP’s Deputy Director, Public Relations & Protocol, Solomon Nshem, Ibrahim handed over to the Director, Technology Innovation and commercialization, Dr Idoreyin Imiyoho.

Imiyoho, the most senior director in the office took the baton of leadership in acting capacity and commended the outgoing director-general for the successes recorded by the office during his tenure.

Earlier, Ibrahim had expressed appreciation to the management and staff of the agency for the support accorded him throughout his tenure and prayed for greater successes in the office.

During Ibrahim’s tenure, NOTAP witnessed the exponential growth of patenting research results as the agency had recorded 320 patents as of date.

NOTAP also leveraged partnerships with industries through technology transfer agreements in the implementation and boost of the NOTAP-Industry Technology Transfer Fellowship (NITTF) in knowledge-based institutions across Nigeria.

His tenure was also able to save the country N140 billion through technology transfer agreements which would have left the country via capital flight.(NAN)

