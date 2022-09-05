NOTAP denies buying N 46 bn vehicles, stationeries

By Tolu Aiyegbusi

The National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), has debunked a fake news circulating online alleging that it spent N46 billion to purchase vehicles and N23 million on stationeries.

In a statement, on Monday, in Abuja, the Deputy Director, Public Relations and Communications, Mr. Solomon Nshem, while reacting to the publication, condemned the fake news.

Nshem said, “ it is unprofessional and malicious for an online paper worth its salt to publicise such without proper investigation.’

Nshem urged Nigerians to deploy the Freedom of Information (FoI) Act to interrogate its activities and financial expenses instead of spreading fake news.

He added that the publication alleged that the House of Representatives was investigating the DG of NOTAP, Dr. Dan-Azumi Ibrahim, over the purchase of vehicles worth N46 billion and stationeries worth N23 million.

“ In order to put the records straight, we wish to state that the said vehicles were not purchased at N46 billion, but N46 million in 2021, for the smooth operation of the Office.

“ The vehicles purchased were a 2021 model Toyota Prado Landcruiser and a 2021 model Toyota Yaris which were captured under the 2021 project vehicle budget line.

“ They were directly purchased by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) accredited vendors after receiving certificate of no objection from BPP,’’ he said.

Nshem stated that NOTAP was one of the ”most prudently managed government organizations and would never spend N46 billion to purchase vehicles.”

Nshem added that NOTAP DG, who was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on 22nd of Oct. 2015, for 4-year tenure was reappointed for another 4-year term in Oct. 2019.

He said:“ The DG was reappointed because of his dedication to duty, commitment, hard work, and contributions towards the development of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), not only in Nigeria but Africa.’’

“It is on record that between 2015 to 2019 which was his first term in office, NOTAP saved the nation over N79.63 billion .

”That money would have left Nigeria’s shores as capital flight through its strict regulation of foreign technology transfer agreements.

“The building project conceptualized by Ibrahim’s predecessor of a befitting office complex is about 90 per cent complete due to his dedication and resourcefulness.” 0 (NAN)

