The Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has charged youths to take full advantage of the Not-Too-Young-to-Run Bill, saying it was passed to ensure youth participation in governance.

Dogara made the call while delivering a lecture at the 31st Annual All-Rotaract Multi-District Conference on Sunday in Abuja.

He explained that the National Assembly passed the popular bill to lower age requirement for elective offices in line with its commitment to youth participation in governance in the country.

He said that the House was committed to enactment of youth-friendly legislation that would aid development of youths into productive citizens, and encourage them to imbibe and sustain spirit of commitment to civic obligations.

Dogara added that the legislature was dedicated to ensuring the observance and appropriation of fundamental human rights of youths and their participation in governance through all available opportunities under the law.

He expressed delight at the double honours conferred on him by Rotaract and pledged to ensure that the fast-depleting values among the younger generation were restored.

“In a nation with fast-depleting values among the younger generation, which in my opinion, is a consequence of uninspiring leadership, I am persuaded that occasions such as this provide fertile environment for inspirational interaction.

“Rotary International, of which Rotaract is an affiliate, remains one of the social organisations with the most noble objectives as well as operational culture.

“The Rotary 4-Way Test, which is the scale for the determination of the integrity of human thought and action indeed constitutes a master key to a majority, if not all, of our existential conundrum.

“In all human thoughts and actions, if the answers to the 4-Way test questions are in the affirmative, the risk of wrong is negligibly minimal,” he said.

The Speaker also admonished young people to take full advantage of the invaluable leadership education Rotaract offered.

He commended Rotaract for creating reality through sound character development and the inculcation of the spirit of service and friendship.

He added that he had no doubt that Rotaract, if well promoted, would become the “leadership bank of communities, nations and indeed the global community”.

“Rotaract provides for you in experiential form, the rudiments of ethical living in your prime and as you grow with this specialized knowledge and experience, you are sure to end as dependable citizens with high ethical standard.

“I charge you, therefore, that the time to learn leadership is now; the time to learn patriotism is now; the time to learn nationalism is now.

“The time to learn commitment to community service is now and the time to set objective life goals towards national development is now.

“As you render service in the home, community or the university environment, you must not take for granted the lessons learned on the workings of organisations.

“Similarly, in the student community, participation in student unionism and other clubs that promote ethical conduct is worth your engagement.

“I need not remind you that the Rotary 4-Way Test should be your guide at all times and in all circumstances.

“When you imbibe Leadership qualities at this level, it can only get better with age, education and experience.

“In the local community, the basic needs, aspirations, concerns, anxieties and idiosyncrasies of the community must be fully appreciated before they can be genuinely addressed.

“At the national level, Rotractors must acquaint themselves with the basic constitutional principles of citizenship contained in chapter 3 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999.

The Speaker also advised the youth on the need to participate in governance as the true essence of democracy was that power belonged to the people and not officials who exercised governmental power.

He urged them to shun violence and thuggery while exercising their voting rights.

“I should like to caution that thuggery does not form a part of the citizens’ participation being canvassed here.

“Indeed, thuggery is totally alien to the objectives of Rotaract and cannot be contemplated by a true Rotaractor except for purposes of mobilizing against it.

“I should perhaps wish to add that thuggery is criminalised under the Electoral Act of Nigeria,” Dogara said. (NAN)