NOSDRA sanctions Conoil, confirms fresh leak from oil firm’s field at Brass in Bayelsa

The National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), on Wednesday said it has detected a leak from an under sea well head located in the shallow waters near the Atlantic coastline of Bayelsa.

Mr Idris Musa, Director-General of NOSDRA who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, said the leak emanated from Conoils’s facility known as ‘Aunty Julie platform’ within Oil Mining Lease 59, at Otuo Oilfield.

The spill site, according to the NOSDRA Director-Genera; is located near Sangana in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The spill response Agency noted that the oil firm was in the habit of causing avoidable spills and had been sanctioned for degrading the environment.