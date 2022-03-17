Northwest youths endorse Abiola’s daughter for APC National Youth Leader

The Amalgamation of Youth Associations from Northwest, has endorsed late MKO Abiola’s daughter, Rinsola, as All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Leader.

Mr Sabiu Suleiman-Ibrahim, the group coordinator, said this at a news conference on Thursday in Kano.

“We are APC card carrying members; we also have among us, political activists who believe in the promotion of women in governance and politics.

“So, her sterling qualities are consolidating aspect of the entire process. She has all it takes to contest for the position and bring new changes for youth development.

“We can understand that part of what she has in shopping list, is to mobilise young voters for the 2023 elections through extensive nationwide engagements with different segments of youths across Nigeria.

“With this, she can be able to help Nigerian youths navigate correctly with clear vision and direction,” he said.

He added: “Our choice of Rinsola is to establish a central unit to support young candidates with many things from legal advice to campaign branding and materials.

“So as to further strength and consolidate on the philosophy of Not Too Young to Run.”

He said that Rinsola’s choice was aimed at enhancing women inclusion in politics.

“She is unarguably patriotic and detribalised, just like her late father Chief MKO Abiola of blessed memory.

“She dedicated all of her adult life in advocating for youths.

“She can engage them; convince them, because she is one of them. It is indeed the passion for youth development that led her to join politics,” he said.(NAN)

