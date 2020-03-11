Northwest Development Commission ‘ll fasten region growth

By Haruna Salami

The Senator representing Kano North, Barau Jibrin has given assurances that North West Development Commission, NWDC, will accelerate development of the region and bring peace to the country.

Jibrin, whose bill on NWDC passed second reading on Wednesday at the Senate, said the establishment of the North West Development Commission, would act as a catalyst to develop the arrays of potentials of the region, as well as address the gap in the infrastructural development of the area.

According to him, the region has contributed immensely to the overall development of Nigeria in terms of agriculture and other areas of endeavour, yet it remains hugely underdeveloped.

He noted that what the region requires now from the federal government, is the support to develop its infrastructure and educate its seeming youths so as to drive the process of developing the zone in its entirety, in order to grow at per with the more developed zones in the country.

Jibrin lamented that the zone has the highest population of people among the six geopolitical zones in the country, with about 70 percent of the population consisting of the youth.

“The sad fact is that majority of these youths are uneducated in the region that has the highest out of school children in the country. The establishment of this commission shall help to address this problem by educating these youths so as to develop the needed human capital to drive the developmental needs of the region in particular and Nigeria in general.

“The enactment of is bill will help to rebuild the North West zone and provide opportunity for the people of the zone to display their talents and contribute immensely to the development of the country,” he said.

In their contributions to the bill, Senators Kaita Babba Ahmad (Katsina North), Francis Fadahunsi (Osun East), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun Central), Kabiru Gaya (Kano South), Ibrahim Gobir (Sokoto East), among others, spoke in favour of the bill.

According to the lawmakers, the establishment of development commissions in the six geopolitical zones of the country, would bring even and rapid development of the country.

Meanwhile, immediate past President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari, to reconsider his earlier decision not to sign the South East Development Commission Bill, passed by the Eighth National Assembly and give his assent to the Bill for the rapid development of the geopolitical zone.

Ekweremadu, who was contributing to the Passage of the North West Development Commission Bill, sponsored by Senator Barau Jibrin, lamented that whereas the eighth National Assembly passed the North East and South East Development Commission Bills and transmitted same to President Buhari for his assent, regrettably, the President gave his assent to North East Development Commission Bill and denied assent to the South East Development Commission Bill.

He challenged the Executive arm to be more proactive and less discriminatory in attending to such bills that would make for rapid development of the six geopolitical zones in the country.