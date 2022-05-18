Northwest APC lauds Buhari, Adamu over Zamfara reconciliation

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), North West Zone, on Wednesday commended the reconciliation initiative by the National Chairman of the party, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu.

The reconciliation aimed at addressing internal disputes in the party in Zamfara and in some states in the zone.

The Zonal Vice-Chairman and Secretary of the party, Malam Salihu Lukman and Barr Bello Muhammad, respectively commended Adamu’s overtures, the Zonal Publicity Secretary, Musa Mailafiya, stated in Gusau.

He stated that the initiative recorded tremendous success in Zamfara as it resolved prolonged disputes between the factions of Gov. Bello Matawalle and that of the former Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari.

“We extend our appreciation to the APC National Secretariat led by Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and President Muhammadu Buhari for the significant role they played to actualise the reconciliation.

“We convey the gratitude and appreciation of APC leaders and members in the Northwest Zone for the exemplary leadership demonstrated in resolving the lingering crisis in Zamfara.

“We acknowledge the role of all our leaders in Zamfara, notably, Gov. Matawalle and former Gov. Abdulaziz Yari, for accepting to negotiate and for accepting to make the needed sacrifices,’’ Mailafiya stated.

He stressed that the Zamfara agreement was a pathfinder for all states in the Northwest and, by extension, every part of the country, with similar leadership challenges.

“We appeal to all party leaders to imbibe the spirit of give-and-take based on commitment to provide selfless leadership to the APC and to Nigerians.

“The North-West leadership of the party welcomes the Zamfara agreement as the new political pathfinder for the APC in the country.

“We convey the commitment of all party members and leaders in the zone to replicate it in every state with similar challenges. (NAN)

