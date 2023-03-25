Northerners hail re-election of Sanwo –Olu, seek unity

By Abdul Hassan

Arewa Initiative for Peaceful co-existence in Southern Nigeria said the re-election of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu as Governor of Lagos State was a major breakthrough in Nigerian democracy.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja the association’s Chairman, Alhaji Musa Saidu, said the re-election was a good omen fo the peace of the country,

“There has never been a period that northerners live and enjoy business like during the current government of Lagos State,’’ he said.

According to him, Sanwo-Olu has initiated a peace forum where tribal and ethnic groups reconcile and resolve their differences in the state.

“The humility of the governor has earned him a great respect within and outside Lagos state, perhaps that was part of the reason for his victory,’’ Saidu said.

He said his Association was an amalgagation of all Northern groups residing in Southern part of Nigeria, comprising South-West, East and South- South.

“ We have more than 5 million members and affiliated groups across Southern Nigeria,’’ Saidu said.

The chairman also assured the governor that the association would support his activities and programmes towards improving the living standard of the residents.

On the conduct of the national elections, Saidu said: “There is the need for INEC to improve in conducting future national elections.”

He lauded security personnel, religious leaders and NGOs for their roles in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the elections. (NAN)