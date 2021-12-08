Northern youths, women urge Yahaya Bello to run for presidency in 2023

Some Northern youths and women on the aegis of Yahaya Bello Network (YBN) have appealed to Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi to run for President in 2023.

This they said was to enable Nigeria achieve desired peace and economic development.

The group, made up of young people from the North-west and North-central zones of the country, made the call at a town hall meeting in Lokoja on Wednesday.

Mr Abdulamart Mai–Kwasherwa, National Chairman of the group and Convener of the town hall meeting, said the network was out to ensure actualisation of the “Not Too Young To Run” Act.

Mai-Kwashera who hailed from Kano State, said Bello running the race would mean driving the “Not too Young to Run Act, as a young contestant in the 2023 presidential race.

Mai–Kwasherwa noted that the governor had proved his mettle as a capable leader in Kogi and also had the capacity to lead the country to the promised land.

“Many elders have led this country but we are yet to reach our destination in terms of development and this time around, we want a young and dynamic leader.

“ Bello contesting will inject new knowledge and ideology into the governance of the country,” Mai–Kwasherwa said.

He pointed out that God blessed Kogi with a pragmatic, detribalised leader and the youngest governor in Nigeria saying: ” I have never seen a leader that cares so much about the welfare of youths and women.

“He has the largest number of youths in his government far more than any other state governor in this country and this is the type of leader we want as president.

“We want a leader who will sustain unity in the six geopolitical zones for more prosperity, ” Mai–Kwasherwa said.

Mai-Kwasherwa also commended Bello’s efforts in securing Kogi.

“There was massive insecurity in Kogi before Bello took over the mantle of leadership and today, due to his tireless efforts and commitment to security issues, Kogi is one of the safest states in the country.”

Mr Abdulkarim Asuku, Chief of Staff to the governor who represented him at the event, lauded efforts of members of YBN for organising the town hall meeting in Lokoja, the Kogi capital.

Asuku noted that going by fairness, equity and justice, the North-central zone since 1999, had never held the position of Vice President and President.

He said that 2023 ought to be for the zone without any eyebrow from other geopolitical zones.

The chief of staff, however, told the youths that at the appropriate time, the governor would make his intention known and he assured them that Bello would not disappoint them.

“The governor feels your concern toward the leadership of this country, the governor will soon make his position known to Nigerians,” Asuku said.

Also speaking, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello, Kogi State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said history was being made in Nigerian political terrain with the youths now taking their destiny in their hands.

Bello said the youth’s support to one of their own was an effort to move the country to the next level of development.

The APC chairman said that Yahaya Bello presidency would ensure adequate reward for hard work, excellence and dedication.

He added that there was need for a good rewarding system in the country.

Dr Folashade Ayoade, Secretary to the State Government said the call on the governor to run for president was timely in view of prevailing challenges in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the town hall meeting also featured the inauguration of the executive council of the YBN in Kogi. (NAN)

