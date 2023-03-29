Northern youths urge APC to zone senate presidency to Northwest

By Sani Idris

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria, has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the Senate Presidency of the 10th National Assembly to the Northwest.



The President of the Council, Mr Isah Abubakar, said this at a news conference held at the Arewa House on Wednesday in Kaduna.



Abubakar said that considering the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, it was only right to zone the Senate Presidency to the Northwest.

He also said that the council had remained non-partisan, with special interest on good governance and anti-corruption, saying that it was only interested in the smooth running of different organs of the Nigerian state.

Abubakar added that the group recognised the fact that the National Assembly remained an important institution that ensured checks and balances in the running of the affairs of the country.

He said that the Northwest, which produced 2,884,132 votes representing about 32 per cent of the APC’s total votes should be allowed to produce the Senate president.

“A performance of this magnitude is highly significant and should be adequately rewarded for the sake of unity, peace, progress, and national cohesion,” Abubakar said.

The Council President said that the position of President of the Senate was for capacity, competence and experience.

“It should not be sentiment driven and the North West region is prepared for this national assignment,”he said.

He pleaded with the leadership of the APC and Senators-elect for the 10th National Assembly to accord maximum support to any of the ranking senators from the Northwest to emerge as the senate president.(NAN)